Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday she doesn’t feel misused by the White House and insisted that she and President Biden have been delivering results for the nation.

“This was a good week, and this week, when we got this Bipartisan Infrastructure Act passed and signed by the president, makes a statement about all of the hard work that has gone into it, month after month after month,” she said in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” co-anchor George Stephanopoulos. “We’re getting things done, and we’re doing it together.”

Ms. Harris had a 28% approval rating in a poll last week — a historic low — amid reports that the White House is frustrated with her and vice versa.

Asked if she felt “misused or underused,” she rejected the notion.

“No,” Ms. Harris said. “I don’t. I’m very, very excited about the work that we have accomplished. But I am also absolutely, absolutely clear-eyed that there is a lot more to do, and we’re gonna get it done.”

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.