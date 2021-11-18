The prospect of former President Donald Trump making a return in 2024 is music to the ears of Republicans, according to national polls that also show the rest of the electorate would rather he stay on the sidelines.

The Marquette Law School on Thursday released a poll of adults that showed 60% of Republicans want Mr. Trump to run for president in 2024.

“Among all respondents, 28% would like to see Trump make another run for the presidency, while 71% do not want him to run again,” the poll analysis said.

That coincided with the release of a new OH Predictive Insights (OHPI) survey that found more than half of Arizona Republicans believe Mr. Trump should make a comeback in the next election.

That compares to 27% of independent voters and less than a percent of Democrats who want Mr. Trump to run again.

“While former President Trump may be the ideal candidate for Republicans, nominating him could spell disaster for the party’s hopes to retake the White House,” said OHPI Data Analyst Jacob Joss. “With only a quarter of Independents and even fewer Democrats wanting a ‘Trump comeback,’ he may not be a viable candidate in the Grand Canyon State.”

Mr. Trump has loomed large over the party since losing reelection to President Biden.

The 75-year-old is teasing the idea of running again.

Mr. Biden has signaled he is interested in running for reelection but has yet to make a final decision. He turns 79 on Saturday.

