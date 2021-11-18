VERNON, Conn. — Anyone who got a COVID-19 vaccine more than six months ago should not consider themselves fully vaccinated, Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday as he urged Connecticut residents to get a booster shot.

Lamont spoke along with the state’s health commissioner and other health officials in Vernon, where he said he would not wait for official word from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before telling all adults to get a booster vaccine and urging providers to make them available.

“CDC speaks Latin,” Lamont said. “I can’t figure out who is eligible, who’s not eligible.”

The governor said the state is working to make sure the most vulnerable, including those in nursing homes have access to the shot.

“If you were vaccinated more than six months ago, now is the time to get that booster,” he said. “Get it before Thanksgiving, before Christmas, before all those holidays.

He noted his guidance comes as Connecticut and surrounding states are seeing a rise in infection rates.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Connecticut has risen over the past two weeks from 357 new cases per day on Nov. 2 to 651 cases per day on Nov. 16, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The governor’s office reported 25 people died of COVID-19 related causes over the past week. That brings the death toll from the coronavirus in Connecticut to 8,834 during the pandemic