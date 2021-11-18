Radio Flyer Spin ‘N Saucer, Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Origins Ninja Strike Sickles and Walmart’s My Life As Shopping Basket are among the potentially hazardous “10 Worst Toys for 2021,” according to the 48th annual report of a consumer safety watchdog.

This year’s World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (W.A.T.C.H.) list seeks to make parents “fully informed” about child safety issues as COVID-19 supply issues limit holiday toy supplies, the Boston-based watchdog’s president said Thursday.

“Our advice to parents is to be cautious when deciding what toys to give children,” Joan Siff told The Washington Times.

“The toys on the list are representative of types of hazards in the marketplace, and therefore are not the only potentially unsafe toys on the shelves and online this season,” she added.

Hazards represented on this year’s list include toy weapons that could injure people in blows, plush toys that could suffocate infants, and small parts, including batteries, that could cause choking or chemical-burn injuries.

U.S. emergency rooms treat one child every three minutes for a toy-related injury, W.A.T.C.H. said.

The other seven worst toys on this year’s list are Squeakee Minis Poppy the Bunny, Bright Starts Tummy Time Prop & Play, Perfectly Cute My Lil’ Baby Feed & Go Set, Nerf Hyper Rush-40 Blaster, Hape Learn To Play Drum, Rollers Light-Up Heel Skates, and Hover-1 My First Hoverboard.

Ms. Siff said, “just because a toy is popular or is being sold by retailers does not necessarily mean it is safe.”

“We recommend that, if a toy has the potential to hurt a child, it’s just not worth the risk,” she added.

• Sean Salai can be reached at ssalai@washingtontimes.com.