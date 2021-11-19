President Biden will travel to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for a routine physical on the day before his 79th birthday, the White House announced.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that more details of the trip will be provided after he arrives at Walter Reed.

Mr. Biden, who turns 79 on Saturday, is the nation’s oldest president.

The White House had been pressed for months about when Mr. Biden would get an exam. But the White House has repeatedly pledged to be transparent about the results.

Earlier this year, Ms. Psaki promised to make “all of that information available” about the results of his physical.

Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Mr. Biden released a summary of his medical history, which described him as “healthy” and “vigorous.”

The three-page report found that Mr. Biden was treated for irregular heartbeat, gastroesophageal reflux and allergies.

