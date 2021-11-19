House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused on Friday to say if she plans to run for reelection, or would make her plans known upon the possible final passage of President Biden’s multitrillion-dollar spending package.

“I’m not here to talk about me, I’m here to talk about ‘Building Back Better’,” Mrs. Pelosi, 81, told The Washington Times at a press conference immediately following the House passage of Mr. Biden’s social welfare bill.

The fate of the legislation remains in question, as the bill heads to an evenly divided Senate. But questions persist about whether Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, will retire after serving in the House since 1987.

Mrs. Pelosi was previously asked about her future plans last month by Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union,” to which she replied, “Oh, you think I’m going to make an announcement right here and now?”

She later added, “Why would I tell you that now… Probably, I would have that conversation with my family first, if you don’t mind.”

However, the House Republicans’ campaign arm is confident about their party’s chances of taking back the speaker’s gavel following the 2022 midterms. The GOP points to recent retirements of key Democratic lawmakers like Reps. Jackie Speier of California and John Yarmouth of Kentucky as signs that Mrs. Pelosi is on her way out soon as well.

“There is no good news for House Democrats and their historically thin majority. No wonder Speaker Pelosi appears to be planning her retirement,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Mike Berg said in a statement.

• Kerry Picket can be reached at kpicket@washingtontimes.com.