The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off Tuesday on giving a COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11, clearing the way for the pediatric vaccination drive to kick off within days.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky gave the go-ahead hours after her agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 14-0 in favor of giving the Pfizer-BioNTech shots to school-aged kids.

Presenters told advisers that the benefits of vaccination outweighed any risks to the age group, even if it accounts for only 0.01% of pandemic deaths in the U.S.

“Today, we have reached a turning point in our battle against COVID-19: authorization of a safe, effective vaccine for children age 5 to 11,” President Biden said late Tuesday. “It will allow parents to end months of anxious worrying about their kids, and reduce the extent to which children spread the virus to others. It is a major step forward for our nation in our fight to defeat the virus.”

ACIP members said they wanted to extend the vaccine campaign to younger persons to prevent as many infections and hospitalizations as they can, thwart persistent symptoms known as “long COVID” and keep children in school. They also spoke in personal terms about wanting to protect their children and grandchildren.

“We have seen the devastation of this disease and the disruption in our kids’ lives,” Dr. Helen Keipp Talbot, an associated professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University, said.

Dr. Walensky agreed with the panel. The outcome wasn’t really in doubt since the director earlier Tuesday said the ACIP meeting was a milestone “that many of us have been very eager to see.”

She cautioned, however, it is part of a broader effort to push the virus into the background of society.

“It is important that we also continue to vaccinate as many adults as possible to provide protection to children in the community,” she said.

White House officials said the first shipment of 15 million Pfizer vaccines for children, which use a smaller dose, are being pulled from freezers and packed in dry ice. The vaccine, which is given in two doses a few weeks apart, will have an orange label to separate it from the shots for adults.

Officials said there will be enough supply for all 28 million children in the newly eligible group.

“We have already secured enough vaccine supply for every child in America, and over the past weekend, we began the process of packing and shipping out millions of pediatric vaccine doses. These doses — specially designed for these younger children — have started to arrive at thousands of locations across the country,” Mr. Biden said.

The operation will focus on pediatric offices and pharmacies instead of the mass-vaccination sites that were common during the rollout for adults.

ACIP’s discussion followed the FDA’s decision to approve the vaccine for ages 5 to 11 on Friday.

Regulators said the shots were 91% effective against disease in trials and will help parents breathe a sigh of relief amid the pandemic.

Yet FDA advisers had struggled at times over whether parents needed to vaccinate healthy kids in an age group that has suffered 94 out of nearly 750,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.

Part of the debate centered on myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, that has been linked to messenger-RNA vaccination, particularly in young males.

CDC presenters said Tuesday they have not identified any deaths from vaccine-induced myocarditis and that the coronavirus itself poses a bigger risk to heart health.

There were no reports of myocarditis in the Pfizer trial that collected safety data from more than 3,000 kids.

Presenters said that might not have been a big enough sample to get the full picture of the risk of vaccine-induced myocarditis but they would expect rates in the 5-11 age group to be lower than in adolescents and young adults.

While some parents are eager to get their children vaccinated, many are leery.

Fewer than one-third of parents plan to vaccinate their children “right away” once the shots become available to ages 5 to 11, according to polling released last week.

The Kaiser Family Foundation said 27% plan to act immediately. Another 33% of parents told KFF they would “wait and see” how the vaccine works in other children before making a decision, while 30% said they definitely will not get the vaccine for their children ages 5 to 11.

More than three-quarters of parents, 76%, told KFF they are very or somewhat concerned that not enough is known about the long-term effects of the vaccine in children ages 5 to 11, while 71% were concerned their kids would feel side effects.

About two-thirds said they had concerns the vaccine may hurt their children’s fertility in the future. That is an often-repeated fear, even though there have been no signs the vaccines cause fertility problems and the CDC has encouraged pregnant women to get vaccinated.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.