Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced Tuesday the latest offer in the ongoing fight over allowing Medicare to negotiate the cost of prescription drugs.

Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat, told reporters at the Capitol that a broad agreement has been reached to include the proposal in President Biden’s $1.75 trillion social welfare and climate-change bill.

“I’m pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached to lower prescription drug prices for seniors and families in the Build Back Better legislation,” Mr. Schumer said.

While details remain sparse, the agreement appears to have garnered the support of at least one high-profile swing vote: Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

“The senator welcomes a new agreement on a historic, transformative Medicare drug negotiation plan that will reduce out-of-pocket costs for seniors,” said John LaBombard, a spokesman for Ms. Sinema.

It remains to be seen whether the proposal will garner the support of another key swing vote, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia.

Similarly, several moderate Democrats in the House have long opposed allowing Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs.

