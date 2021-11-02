Former President Donald Trump credited his supporters with fueling Republican Glenn Youngkin‘s victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial race.

Mr. Trump also thanked Democrat Terry McAuliffe for making the race a referendum on Trumpism, saying it backfired.

“I would like to thank my BASE for coming out in force and voting for Glenn Youngkin,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “Without you, he would not have been close to winning.”

Mr. Youngkin emerged victorious after unifying the Republican Party behind his bid and pulling in strong support from independent voters.

The former private equity CEO touted Mr. Trump‘s endorsement in the race. For the most part, though, he kept his distance from Mr. Trump, assuming the risk outweighed the possible reward.

Mr. Trump lost Virginia in 2016 and 2020.

Mr. McAuliffe repeatedly warned voters that Mr. Youngkin was trying to hide his ideological ties to Mr. Trump.

In a separate statement, Mr. Trump said Mr. McAuliffe‘s fixation on him “very much helped Glenn Youngkin.”

“All McAuliffe did was talk Trump, Trump, Trump and he lost!” he said. What does that tell you, Fake News? I guess people running for office as Democrats won’t be doing that too much longer.”

