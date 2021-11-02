Former President Trump is offering supporters “NEW Trump Gift Wrapping Paper” in exchange for a $35 donation to his political operation.

“President Trump really wants YOU to have this wrapping paper FIRST, Friend, so make sure to get yours TODAY before it’s sold out,” reads a fundraising email sent this week to prospective donors. “Please donate at least $35 RIGHT NOW and we’ll send you a roll of our Trump Gift Wrapping Paper.”

The wrapping paper features Mr. Trump in a Santa Claus cap, along with the “Save America” logo.

The donation will go toward his Save America and Make America Great Again PAC. Mr. Trump’s fundraising operations have raised at least $100 million since he left office in January, according to a recent report in The Washington Post.

Mr. Trump broke the mold in his 2016 bid for the White House and has been carping from the sidelines since losing the 2020 election to President Biden.

Mr. Trump has stuck with his charge that the election was stolen, including in fundraising requests, and is teasing another presidential bid in 2024.

Despite being barred from Twitter and Facebook, Mr. Trump has been able to get his message out through statements that eventually land on those same social media platforms.

