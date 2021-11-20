House Democrats’ campaign arm raised $11.6 million in October, giving it a hefty boost ahead of the 2022 midterms.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee now has $67.5 million cash on hand, a record high for an October in a year that has no federal elections.

The committee cited that its current war chest is $24 million more than it had in October 2019.

“House Democrats just delivered two more historic wins for the American people with President Biden’s Infrastructure Deal and Build Back Better Act, and our members are already out on the ground in their communities talking to voters about how these bills will make a direct impact on their everyday lives,” said Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, New York Democrat, who chairs the DCCC.

The announcement follows the House passage of Mr. Biden’s signature $1.9 trillion social spending bill, which seeks to greatly expand welfare programs.

The bill passed the House with a 220-213 vote, sending it off to the Senate.

Last week, Mr. Biden also signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that will fund transportation, broadband, utilities and will invest in a greener economy.

The DCCC’s GOP counterpart, the National Republican Congressional Committee, has not yet released their October fundraising numbers.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.