Longtime U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson announced her retirement from Congress on Saturday, putting an end to a 30-year political career.

The Texas Democrat, who has represented the Dallas area for three decades, said she will be seeking a female replacement upon her intent to leave office.

“I will retire and I will recommend to you who is the best to follow me,” Mrs. Johnson, 85, said, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Mrs. Johnson is the latest in a string of House Democrats who announced their intent to retire ahead of the 2022 midterms.

So far, 16 Democrats have announced their intent to retire ahead of next year, including several in vulnerable swing districts.

Mrs. Johnson broke barriers to become the first Black person elected to public office from Dallas.

She was also the first registered nurse elected to Congress in 1992.

Several candidates are already vying to potentially replace Mrs. Johnson next year.

Dallas lawyer Abel Mulugheta, small business owner Shenita Cleveland, and liberal Democrat Jessica Mason, have already announced their candidacy to run for Texas’s 30th District.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.