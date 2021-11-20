Rep. Adam Kinzinger made a pitch for donations to his ‘Country First’ political action committee in a new ad, pushing for unity on Thanksgiving.

The Illinois Republican, who announced he won’t be running for reelection next year, released a video featuring a family food-fighting over their political views.

“Thanksgiving is around the corner, but a holiday that once symbolized unity is now the setting for hostility and division,” Mr. Kinzinger said in the video.

Mr. Kinzinger added that officials in Washington and the media have convinced the public that those who disagree with them are the enemy in order to drive attention and ratings.

“But, there’s a better way. At Country First, we know that many of us are tired of the mudslinging, name-calling, and self-serving actions from leaders and sometimes even those we love,” Mr. Kinzinger said.

Mr. Kinzinger launched his PAC, ‘Country First’ earlier this year to support candidates who challenge former President Donald Trump’s brand in the GOP.

Mr. Kinzinger is among one of the most anti-Trump Republicans in the conference.

He has been releasing several video ads, urging people to unify and put partisan divisions aside.

Mr. Kinzinger has waged his own battles with family members, after he voted to impeach Mr. Trump in January.

Eleven of Mr. Kinzinger’s family members sent the lawmaker a letter, after the vote accusing him of going against his Christian faith in his political decisions.

“Oh my, what a disappointment you are to us and to God! We were once so proud of your accomplishments! Instead, you go against your Christian principles and join the ‘devil’s army’ [Democrats and the fake news media],” the letter read.

Mr. Kinzinger dismissed his family feud, calling it an example of extreme family divisions over Mr. Trump.

“I’m glad the letter came out because I think that people need to see — if you haven’t experienced that division in your family, this is the best example of it,” Mr. Kinzinger told CNN.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.