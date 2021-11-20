Former President Donald Trump congratulated Kyle Rittenhouse on being found not guilty on five charges, including first-degree intentional homicide.

Mr. Trump cited that the 18-year-old who was on trial for killing two unarmed men and shooting an armed man during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year was engaging in self-defense.

“Congratulations Kyle Rittenhouse for being found INNOCENT of all charges,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “It’s called being found NOT GUILTY - And by the way, if that’s not self-defense, nothing is!”

Mr. Rittenhouse was cleared of the charges on Friday as the jury reached its verdict after four days of deliberations.

The Illinois teen shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, during protests, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Mr. Rittenhouse testified on the witness stand that he had acted in self-defense.

President Biden said he was “angry and concerned” over the verdict, but defended the criminal justice system.

“The jury system works, and we have to abide by it,” Mr. Biden told reporters.

Mr. Rittenhouse celebrated his acquittal, after an emotional reaction to the jury’s verdict.

“The jury reached the correct verdict,” Mr. Rittenhouse told Fox News in an interview that will air Monday. “Self-defense is not illegal. I believe they came to the correct verdict, and I’m glad that everything went well.”

