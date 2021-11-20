Fox News primetime host Tucker Carlson will present an exclusive interview with Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted Friday of all charges in the shooting of three men during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. A portion of the interview will air on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

The network has already promoted the interview by airing a brief video clip from the exchange Friday night.

“The jury reached the correct verdict. Self-defense is not illegal. I believe they came to the correct verdict and I’m glad that everything went well. It’s been a rough journey but we made it through it. We made it through the hard part,” Mr. RIttenhouse says in the clip.

Fox Nation, the network’s on-demand video streaming service, will also feature a documentary on the case in December which will include additional segments from the interview as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Mr. Rittenhouse and his defense team.

Mr. Carlson, who closely covered the trial and its immediate aftermath, draws the largest audience in cable news, according to Nielsen Media Research, with an average of 3.2 million viewers. He was named to TIME 100’s most influential people of 2021 and earned the title as Adweek’s “Hottest News Host” of 2021.

