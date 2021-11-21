New Hampshire Gov. Christopher T. Sununu said Sunday that the GOP has its “priorities screwed up,” noting that only two House Republicans voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar for posting an anime video depicting himself killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword.

The Republican governor also noted that some in the Republican Party want to strip their GOP colleagues of committee assignment for supporting a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“I think when a congressman says those things and puts that thing up, of course they have to be censured for that,” Mr. Sununu said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Of course they have to be held to bear for that.”

“When we talk about kicking people off committees because we don’t like one vote or the other, again, I just think they have their priorities screwed up,” he said.

The vote to censure Mr. Gosar, Arizona Republican, and remove him from his House committee assignments was approved last week by a vote of 223-207.

Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois are the only Republicans to vote in favor on censure.

GOP leaders, meanwhile, have been pressed to penalize Republicans who supported the infrastructure bill.

Mr. Sununu recently announced that he was passing on the chance to run for the U.S. Senate. He said he can get more things done for his constituents as governor.

Mr. Sununu is running for re-election next year, and has not closed the door on running for president in 2024.

This story is based in part on wire reports

