Saying you support Black Lives Matter isn’t enough for Black Lives Matter.

The radical group poured scorn on Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday after the teenager, who was acquitted last week of all charges in last year’s fatal Kenosha shootings, said in an interview that “I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement.”

Black Lives Matter took to Twitter to dismiss in vulgar terms an article about the Fox News interview with Mr. Rittenhouse, whom the group has called a White supremacist.

“Alexa play: I don’t f— with you,” the blue-checked Black Lives Matter account wrote.

The post came with a GIF in which a woman holds up a sign reading “IDFWU.”

In an earlier tweet, the same account furiously denounced him as “the little racist/terrorist kyle rittenhouse” and said he “represents the exact kind of white-supremacist vigilante violence that we’ve seen before.”

All three of the rioters whom Mr. Rittenhouse shot in self-defense, two of them fatally, were White.

