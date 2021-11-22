Michael Cohen, the ex-attorney and “fixer” to former President Donald Trump, is set to be freed from house arrest on Monday.

Cohen had been counting down the days on Twitter and hinted he will stay in the limelight, starting with a television hit on CNN.

“Three and FREE! Come Monday morning, I head to 500 Pearl Street, sign my release papers and then we celebrate together on @instagram,” he tweeted Thursday.

Cohen received a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to tax evasion and campaign finance violations related to allegations he paid off women who planned to claim before the 2016 election that they had affairs with Mr. Trump.

Once a loyal foot soldier in the Trump Organization, Cohen broke dramatically with Mr. Trump and implicated the business in financial crimes in testimony before Congress. He also wrote a book titled, “Disloyal.”

Cohen spent time in prison before serving the final year or so of his three-year sentence in his Park Avenue apartment in New York City.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.