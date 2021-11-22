President Biden has been briefed about the parade tragedy in Wisconsin and will receive regular updates, the White House said Monday as law enforcement in Waukesha tried to unravel why a sport utility vehicle barreled into the parade-goers, killing five.

“Our team is in close touch with local officials to offer any support and assistance needed. Our hearts are with the families and the entire community,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Monday.

Spectators screamed and scattered as the red SUV plowed into the Main Street crowd during the Christmas parade on Sunday.

More than 40 people were injured and law enforcement told NBC News that police were questioning a person of interest. They are investigating the possibility that the driver had been fleeing a knife fight, the news outlet reported.

