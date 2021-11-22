Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has fallen out of favor with Arizona Democrats to the point that the lion’s share of them would like to replace her with someone else in the 2024 primary.

In a new Arizona Public Opinion Pulse survey conducted by OH Predictive Insights, Democrats were asked whether they would prefer Ms. Sinema, a Republican or another Democrat.

The response is eye-opening: 72% said they would prefer to tap another Democrat to represent the party. Just 26% of Arizona Democrats said they would prefer Ms. Sinema.

“Sen. Sinema’s growing unpopularity with voters from within her own party could prove fatal in 2024 when she will have to ask for Democrats’ support for re-nomination,” said Mike Noble, OHPI chief of research. “While there is still time between now and then, Sinema has ground to make up with her constituents in the next three years.”

Ms. Sinema’s refusal to sign off on President Biden’s roughly $2 trillion social safety net spending plan has drawn the ire of liberal Democrats.

The spotlight is sure to intensify as Senate Democrats take up a version of the “Build Back Better” bill that the House passed late last week.

The 45-year-old has yet to say whether she plans to run for reelection.

The poll also found that Ms. Sinema is on better footing with Republicans (48% favorable and 45% unfavorable) than Democrats (42% favorable and 47% unfavorable).

Ms. Sinema trails Rep. Ruben Gallego in a hypothetical primary matchup, 47% to 24%. She also trails Rep. Greg Stanton and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman by double digits.

The AZPOP survey was conducted from Nov. 1-8 and included 713 registered voters in Arizona. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

