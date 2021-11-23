Former President Donald Trump blasted the prosecution of Kyle Rittenhouse on Tuesday night as one of many cases of abuse of power by Democratic district attorneys.

In an interview that aired on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” program, Mr. Trump noted that he had met Mr. Rittenhouse briefly Monday. He called him “a really nice young man” and Fox News quickly aired a photo during that segment of the hour-long interview.

“That was prosecutorial misconduct,” Mr. Trump said of the case, which ended Friday with Mr. Rittenhouse’s acquittal on all charges on the grounds of self-defense.

“He should never have been put through this,” the former president said.

Many conservatives had long denounced the charges as obviously rebutted by publicly available video at the time of the riots that show the three White men shot by the teenager, two fatally, were attacking him at the moment.

Mr. Trump also called “prosecutorial misconduct” a national epidemic, which he tied to “Democrats” in big-city district-attorney’s offices.

