Watch your step, now. Look out for flying debris. The “Kamikaze Democrats” are here.

This handy little description was coined by The Wall Street Journal editorial board Tuesday to describe Democratic lawmakers who must now face the daunting reality of the multitrillion dollar tax, climate and entitlement spending bill, which passed in the U.S. House five days ago.

“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi marched her majority off a cliff in 2010 with votes on ObamaCare, and now she has done it again,” said the detailed editorial.

“The 81-year-old Mrs. Pelosi is almost certainly retiring after this Congress, and this vote is a legacy project for her. But her younger members will have much to explain in 2022 as they defend this gargantuan, destructive and unnecessary bill,” the editorial advised, citing expensive particulars of the legislation which will raise taxes, raise energy prices and empower illegal immigrants, among other things.

“Democrats say their specific programs are popular — who doesn’t love free child care? But voters understand that nothing is free from the government, and polls are starting to show that voters think they will end up paying for it. They are right. There are only so many rich people to soak, and Democrats are cutting taxes for most of them,” the Journal continued.

“Americans have also begun to link the flood of government spending to inflation, which is acting like another tax. With this bill, passed in the wake of their nationwide election drubbing this month, Democrats are underscoring that they are the inflation party,” the editorial said.

“Mrs. Pelosi promised Democrats she wouldn’t make them vote on a bill before the Senate agreed to it, but as in 2010 she’s done that again. They’ll now have to defend provisions that couldn’t pass a Democratic Senate. No wonder Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke on the House floor for eight hours. He knows the Democrats were voting to make him Speaker,” the Journal concluded.

FEARLESS REPUBLICANS EMBRACE THANKSGIVING

The nation is not quite up to normal speed when it comes to celebrating Thanksgiving this year, but we’re getting there — and Republicans are leading the way.

“Americans may be returning to at least some of their pre-pandemic way of life this Thanksgiving. More will be traveling for the holiday than did last year, though most will stay near home. Just over half will be reaching out beyond their immediate households, joining others in celebration. Last year, just one-third did. Like last year, many more Democrats than Republicans won’t share their Thanksgiving table with people they don’t live with,” writes Kathy Frankovic, a lead analyst with YouGov, a London-based research data group and pollster.

And yes, there is a poll.

The YouGov poll, conducted in partnership with the Economist, reveals that just about half of U.S. adults will gather indoors with families and friends from other households. That includes 60% of Republicans, but only 40% of Democrats. Independents are truly in the middle: 52% will mark Thanksgiving indoors, with loved ones and pals.

A third overall will not share the holiday feast with visitors outside immediate family; that includes 25% of Republicans, 33% of independents and 42% of Democrats.

“That mirrors the broader difference between Democrats and Republicans around COVID-19 concern. Two-thirds of Democrats, compared with only about one-quarter of Republicans, are worried about a COVID outbreak linked to Thanksgiving celebrations,” Ms. Frankovic said.

The poll of 1,500 U.S. adults was conducted Nov. 14-16.

BIDEN AND THE TURKEY TAX

Rep. Elise Stefanik aptly summarized the current state of the nation Tuesday on the “Real America” podcast, hosted each week by Republican National Committee chairman Ronna McDaniel.

“This will be the most expensive Thanksgiving in United States history. The cost of turkeys has skyrocketed. This is essentially President Biden’s turkey tax on every American — because inflation is just that,” the New York Republican said.

“It’s a tax on every working family. And the people that it hurts the most are the hard working people, people who are on limited income where it hurts their family’s budget. When they have to pay more at the pump, it hurts their family’s budget when they have to pay more for a Thanksgiving meal, and put that turkey on the table. So the policies that we are seeing from Joe Biden have real impacts on people’s lives,” Ms. Stefanik noted.

“Biden is responsible, and the buck does stop with him,” replied Ms. McDaniel. “He doesn’t get a free pass, because he’s making these decisions and it’s harming our country. And you know what? Republicans are going to look the American people in the eye and talk about the things that we’re going to do to make their lives better as we’re coming out of this disaster of the Biden administration.”

Mr. Biden, meanwhile, left the White House on Tuesday, bound for a family Thanksgiving gathering in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

FOXIFIED

During the week of Nov. 15-21, Fox News Channel enjoyed a prime-time audience of 2.9 million — both the highest number in the entire cable realm for the 40th straight week, and more than its two leading competitors combined. MSNBC drew 1.2 million and CNN 719,000 in that period.

In addition, Fox News aired 14 of the top 15 cable news shows and 78 of the top 100 overall cable telecasts.

“The Five” was the most-watched cable news show of the week with 3.9 million viewers, with “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in a close second place with 3.8 million. Mr. Carlson also attracted 4.9 million viewers for his exclusive interview with Kyle Rittenhouse, which aired Monday night.

POLL DU JOUR

• 49% of U.S. adults are “uneasy” about President Biden’s ability “to deal wisely with an international crisis”: 90% of Republicans, 57% of independents and 16% of Democrats agree.

• 53% of men and 45% of women also agree.

• 36% overall are “confident” about Mr. Biden’s ability to deal with an international crisis; 6% of Republicans, 28% of independents and 73% of Democrats agree.

• 35% of men and 38% of women also agree.

• 14% overall “are not sure”; 4% of Republicans, 15% of independents and 11% of Democrats agree.

• 12% of men and 17% of women also agree.

SOURCE: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults was conducted Nov. 14-16.

