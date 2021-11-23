The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol named the leaders of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys in a new round of subpoenas issued Tuesday.

The panel is demanding documents and testimony from Proud Boys Chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and Oath Keepers President Elmer Stewart Rhodes for their alleged involvement in planning the storming of the Capitol.

“We believe the individuals and organizations we subpoenaed today have relevant information about how violence erupted at the Capitol and the preparation leading up to this violent attack,” said Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, the Mississippi Democrat who is chairman of the committee.

Mr. Tarrio was arrested in Washington on Jan. 4 on charges related to burning a Black Lives Matter banner outside of a church in December. He was barred from entering Washington on Jan. 6.

The committee alleges that Mr. Tarrio nevertheless was involved in the Proud Boys’ “preparation for the events at the Capitol” and noted that 34 members Proud Boys members have been charged in connection with entering the Capitol.

The committee said Mr. Rhodes conspired with at least 18 members of the Oath Keepers to storm the Capitol “with paramilitary gear and supplies including firearms, tactical vests with plates, helmets and radio equipment.” The panel said Mr. Rhodes in the individual identified as “PERSON ONE” in an indictment involving 18 Oath Keepers in which he is described as being “in direct contact with” the several members “before, during, and shortly after” the attack.

They also allege that Mr. Rhodes made remarks before Jan. 6 that suggest that the Oath Keepers were prepared to “engage in violence to ensure their preferred election outcome.”

The committee also subpoenaed Robert Patrick Lewis, chairman of the 1st Amendment Praetorian, for allegedly providing security at several rallies “that amplified the former President’s unsupported claim that the election was stolen” leading up to Jan. 6. Mr. Lewis was also listed on a permit for a rally at Freedom Plaza on Jan. 5, according to the committee.

The committee pointed to Mr. Lewis’ Twitter posts in which he claimed “Today is the day that true battles begin” on Jan. 6. On Jan. 7, Mr. Lewis wrote he “was involved in ‘war gaming’ to continue efforts to overturn the election results,” according to the committee.

The new subpoenas follow five subpoenas issued Monday for Trump ally Roger Stone and far-right radio host Alex Jones.

“The Select Committee is moving swiftly to uncover the facts of what happened on that day and we expect every witness to comply with the law and cooperate so we can get answers to the American people,” Mr. Thompson said.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.