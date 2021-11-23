Rising gasoline and grocery prices have forced more than half of Americans to change their Thanksgiving plans, according to a new survey.

Fifty-two percent of 1,092 likely 2022 general election voters have altered their plans, with 31.3% calling it a “significant change” and 20.7% calling it “somewhat of a change,” according to the Nov. 13-16 survey conducted by the Trafalgar Group for the nonprofit Convention of States Action.

Of the 48% who said inflation has had little to no impact on their holiday plans, 18.6% reported “very little change” and 29.4% “no change at all.”

The responses split along party lines: 73.4% of Republicans said inflation had forced them to change their plants, while 71.2% of Democrats reported little to no change.

Independents made up the difference in the poll, with 58.4% saying that rising costs had forced them to make changes.

Mark Meckler is president of the Convention of States Action, which advocates for limiting the federal government’s powers. He said the poll reflects a stronger concern among Republicans and independents that “failed leadership in Washington, D.C.” has contributed to rampant inflation.

“It’s already been a rough holiday season, and now hard-working Americans — who have earned precious time with family and friends this Thanksgiving — are being forced to cancel or change their plans,” Mr. Meckler said.

Mirroring likely voter demographics, 39.3% of respondents identified as Democrats, 35.6% as Republicans and 25.1% as independents.

Also reflecting likely voter breakdowns, 63.1% of respondents were older than 45 and 53.3% were women.

The national survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.97 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

• Sean Salai can be reached at ssalai@washingtontimes.com.