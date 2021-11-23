Most U.S. voters would prefer hosting podcaster Joe Rogan rather than Dr. Anthony Fauci at their Thanksgiving gatherings this year, according to a Trafalgar poll released Tuesday.

Trafalgar’s survey of 1,092 likely 2022 general election voters, conducted Nov. 13-16 on behalf of the nonprofit Convention of States Action, found that 51.3% preferred Mr. Rogan and 48.7% preferred Dr. Fauci as a potential guest to attend their Thanksgiving gathering.

The responses split along party lines, with 82.9% of Republicans preferring the former “Fear Factor” host and 83.1% of Democrats preferring Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Independents identifying as “no party/other” made up the difference in the poll, with 61.8% saying they’d rather host Mr. Rogan.

Mark Meckler, president of the conservative Convention of States Action that advocates for limiting the federal government’s powers, said the poll reflects Dr. Fauci’s growing unpopularity among conservatives and independents, who view him as “a deeply divisive and political figure trusted only by Democrats.”

“In contrast, Joe Rogan represents unity, winning with independents, Republicans, and even some Democrats, all who view him as someone who calls them as he sees them,” Mr. Meckler said.

Mirroring likely voter demographics, 39.3% of respondents identified as Democrats, 35.6% as Republicans and 25.1% as independents.

Also reflecting likely voter breakdowns, 63.1% of respondents were older than 45 and 53.3% were women.

The national survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.97% at the 95% confidence level.

