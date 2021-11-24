Consumers angry with soaring gas prices are placing stickers on gas pumps with an image of President Biden saying “I did that” as he points to the total price paid by the driver.

And stickers of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, saying “I helped,” are placed right next to Mr. Biden’s “I did that” decals.

The stickers, available online in stacks of 100 to 300 and costing from $7 to $20, are reportedly springing up at gas pumps around the country and were seen by The Washington Times on pumps along I-95 and other interstates in several states between Washington, D.C., and Florida.

Another sticker shows a shirtless, unkempt Hunter Biden, the president’s son, who is known to have struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, smoking a cigarette and saying, “Gas prices higher than Hunter Biden.”

Mr. Biden on Tuesday released 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter the high energy prices ahead of the holiday travel season. But officials say it will be weeks before the move affects the market, and industry analysts say it likely won’t have a big impact on prices.

During his remarks, Mr. Biden refused to take the blame for his policies being the cause of high gas prices, pointing instead to profiteering in the industry.

“The price of gasoline in the wholesale market has fallen by about 10% over the last few weeks. But the price of the pump hasn’t budged a penny,” Mr. Biden said. “In other words, gas supply companies are paying less and making a lot more. And they do not seem to be passing that on to the consumers at the pump.”

Mr. Biden has an uphill battle, however, to convince Americans that he is blameless. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, over 77% of Americans say inflation is affecting their lives as they head into the holiday season — and 57% blame Mr. Biden.

“Pocketbook issues are non-partisan issues, and the ongoing pain at the pump is driving a great deal of frustration across the country,” GOP communications consultant Alice Stewart told The Washington Times. “President Biden says ‘the buck stops with me,’ that’s true, and his policies are responsible for the inflationary prices people struggle with at the gas station, grocery store, car lot, and everywhere they are paying more throughout this not-so-‘transitory’ period.”

She said, “Liberal policies have led to tremendous sticker shock for consumers. It seems appropriate for consumers to return the favor with a sticker of their own.”

Administration officials say the high inflation is primarily a result of higher demand and reduced supply of a variety of goods as the global economy emerges from the two-year-long pandemic.

The gag stickers at gas stations build off a growing anti-Biden sentiment that is seen in sports arenas where fans chant or download rap songs with the title, “F*** Joe Biden” or its G-rated cousin, “Let’s Go Brandon.”

In Sea Grove Beach, Florida, wealthy homeowner Marvin Peavey, a Georgia real estate and property management businessman, has battled the Walton County government for months for hanging two banners over the side of his multi-story condominium. One says, “Trump Won” and the other reads “Let’s Go Brandon.”

Mr. Peavey, fined $50 a day in signage regulations, told the Northwest Florida Daily News, “Fifty dollars a day ain’t a damn thing to me. … I’m not going to take it down.”

• Kerry Picket can be reached at kpicket@washingtontimes.com.