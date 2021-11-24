President Biden on Wednesday said he will nominate Shalanda Young to serve as White House budget director, a move that will elevate her from an acting role to the permanent post if she is confirmed by the Senate.

Mr. Biden said Ms. Young has “continued to impress me and congressional leaders as well” during her eight months as acting director of the Office of Management and Budget.

“Shalanda will not only be a tremendously qualified director, she will also be a historic director — the first Black woman to hold the post,” Mr. Biden said in a pre-taped announcement.

The Senate confirmed her as deputy director in a bipartisan 63-37 vote, though she has served as acting director since March.

Mr. Biden pulled his first pick for the post, Neera Tanden, amid bipartisan criticism over nasty tweets she directed at lawmakers during her time at the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank.

The White House said Ms. Young, a Louisiana native, has widespread appeal on Capitol Hill after serving as clerk and staff director for the House Appropriations Committee, where she oversaw $1.3 trillion in annual appropriations bills, disaster aid and COVID-19 spending.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Ms. Young has “proven to be a master of the appropriations process.”

“With her intellect and expertise, she has worked to ensure that our federal budget reflects our values as a nation,” the California Democrat said. “The House thanks Shalanda for her ongoing impactful public service and looks forward to continuing to work together to Build Back Better For The People.”

Mr. Biden also nominated Nani A. Coloretti, senior vice president at the Urban Institute think tank and a former deputy secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to serve as deputy director at OMB.

Ms. Coloretti was raised in Hawaii. If confirmed, she would be one of the highest-ranking Asian American, Native Hawaiians, or Pacific Islanders serving in government, according to the administration.

“Both Young and Coloretti have been confirmed by the Senate in the past. If they are confirmed again, OMB would be led by two history-making women of color who are experienced and highly qualified,” the White House said in its announcement.

