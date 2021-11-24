Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to award Congress’s highest civilian honor to Kyle Rittenhouse.

The Georgia Republican introduced a bill this week to give the Congressional Gold Medal to the teenager who was acquitted of murder on self-defense grounds for shooting rioters who attacked him.

The text of HR6070 reads that it honors Mr. Rittenhouse as having “protected the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot on August 25, 2020.”

The bill has almost no chance of succeeding in a Congress led by Democrats, many of whose members called Mr. Rittenhouse a white supremacist, a vigilante, a murderer and more.

It would have to be co-sponsored by two-thirds of both houses of Congress, pass committees in each chamber, and be signed by the president.

Also on Wednesday, Mrs. Greene tweeted a photo of Mr. Rittenhouse with former President Donald Trump.

“Kyle thanks Pres Trump for two most important things the left is trying to destroy. We must always uphold our Constitution, defend our 2A, & stop our enemies who hate them,” she wrote.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.