Maryland will offer 1,000 Uber ride credits worth $10 each to residents for a sober ride home during the holiday season.

The rideshare credits will be available starting at 4 p.m. today through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1. Each rider is limited to two $10 credits while supplies last.

“No one should ever get behind the wheel of a car and drive impaired, and we hope that this creative new initiative will encourage more Marylanders to make better choices,” Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday. “This holiday season, it’s critical that we work together to protect our families, friends and neighbors.”

To get the $10 credit, Marylanders can open the Uber app, choose Wallet from the menu on the top left corner, and scroll to the Promo Codes section. Residents can use the code “MAKEAPLAN2021” to apply the $10 credits to their accounts.

The initiative was first announced at the yearly Maryland Remembers ceremony to honor victims of impaired driving.

Last year, 120 people died and more than 2,600 were injured on Maryland roadways due to impaired driving, according to an update from Mr. Hogan.

While 2020 saw much lower traffic volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic,14,170 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Of those, 1,345 of those arrests took place between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

