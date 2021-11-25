GoFundMe has removed a campaign page to raise $5 million for bail for the man accused of barreling his SUV into a crowd of parade-goers in Waukesha County, Wisconsin.

A spokesperson for the crowdfunding website said the campaign page for Darrell Brooks Jr.’s bail violated its terms of service, and the person who created the page has been banned from using the site.

“Fundraisers with misuse are very rare, and we take all complaints very seriously. Our team works with law enforcement to report issues and assists them in any investigations they deem necessary,’ the spokesperson told The DailyMail.com.

Mr. Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee, was charged with multiple counts of first-degree intentional homicide after police say he ran over people with his vehicle Sunday during a Christmas parade, leaving six dead and at least 62 injured, including several children.

His bail was set at $5 million. He had been released on $1,000 bail earlier this month for allegedly attempting to run over the mother of his child with his car.

Someone identifying himself as James Norton of Waukesha posted the GoFundMe page and wrote a long defense of Mr. Brooks, The DailyMail.com reported.

However, it is not verified if the person behind the post is an actual supporter of the suspect.

“On November 21st, 2021 our dear friend Darrell Brooks was arrested for allegedly driving his car into a parade, as someone who knows Darrell personally I can tell you that he would NEVER do such a thing and I know he is innocent of what he was charged with,” Mr. Norton wrote on the now-defunct page.

“Clearly there is more to the story the media is not telling us and I am seeking to raise the bail so Darrell can be released and speak his truth to his side of the story in this tragic situation that sees another black man behind bars in a purely political and racist trial,” he wrote.

“There is no excuse for this continued treatment of black Americans by prosecutors around the country, everyone must be presumed innocent until proven guilty and we ask that he be treated equally as anyone else in this country would be treated and he should be released until found guilty.”

The message ended with the hashtags #BLM, #IStandWithDarrell, #NoJusticeNoPeace, and #RacismIsReal.

