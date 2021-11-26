The Biden administration said Friday it is restricting travel from South Africa and seven other countries because of fears about a new coronavirus variant with mutations that could make it more powerful against humans.

A senior administration official said the ban, which takes effect Monday, was issued out of an abundance of caution while scientists learn more about the variant, which the World Health Organization dubbed “omicron.”

Besides South Africa, the U.S. is cutting off Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

The policy does not apply to American citizens and lawful residents who are returning from those nations, though they must present a negative test.

Administration officials said President Biden authorized the ban after receiving guidance from medical experts and his COVID-19 team. They also noted that several other countries took similar measures to try to box out the new variant as vaccine makers determine whether the mutations weaken the power of their shots.

Experts say travel bans can buy time for nations but it will be important for governments to sequence virus samples to detect the variant in case it is already spreading within their borders.

However, they say travel bans should be based on solid data and reasonable fears so affected nations do not see the bans as punishment for being transparent about new mutations.

