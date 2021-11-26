Four out of five Americans had “a lot to be thankful for” this year, but the latest Rasmussen poll also shows that Thanksgiving‘s status as “one of our nation’s most important holidays” dipped five percentage points from last year.

The Rasmussen Reports national survey of 1,000 U.S. adults, conducted online and by telephone from Nov. 16 to 17, showed 41% of respondents viewing Thanksgiving as one of their most important holidays — down from 46% who said so in the same poll last year.

Only 11% of respondents this year said the annual Turkey Day is one of the “least important,” and 45% rated it “somewhere in between.”

But four out of five respondents still said “yes” to the second of two survey questions that asked: “Do you have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving?

The survey came as America celebrated its 400th Thanksgiving this year, 401 years after the English Christian reformers known as the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock in Massachusetts to establish a colony.

Rasmussen said the poll released on Thanksgiving Day had a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

• Sean Salai can be reached at ssalai@washingtontimes.com.