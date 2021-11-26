LOS ANGELES (AP) – Santa Ana winds were declining in strength across Southern California on Friday and utilities were restoring power to thousands of customers whose electricity was shut off to prevent wildfires.

The seasonal dry winds produced fierce gusts on Thanksgiving Day, toppling trees and causing other damage while “public safety power shutoffs” in high-risk areas interrupted traditional dinner plans.

One location in Los Angeles County had an 89 mph (143 kph) gust early Thursday, but the National Weather Service said winds Friday were not nearly as strong.

No major wildfires were reported during the peak of the Santa Ana wind event but red flag warnings of fire danger were to remain in effect until evening.

Southern California Edison’s website showed about 38,700 customers without power and fewer than 123,000 still under consideration for shutoffs. San Diego Gas & Electric had fewer than 3,200 customers without electricity but said there was still potential for about 50,000 others to have electricity shut off.

Restoring power can only be done after lines are inspected and any damage repaired.

Benign weather was predicted through the weekend.

“There will be a few puffs of wind each morning Saturday and Sunday but nothing near advisory levels,” the weather service said.