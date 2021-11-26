Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that opposition figures were planning a coup d’etat in the coming weeks, heightening tensions in a country already dealing with mounting pressure from Russia across the border.

Mr. Zelenskyy said Russian and Ukrainian plotters were trying to recruit the country’s richest man, Rinat Akhmetov, into their plans, according to The Washington Post.

The Ukrainian leader cited audio recordings of the plotters in which they float Mr. Akhmetov’sname.

“I believe [Akhmetov] is being dragged into the war against Ukraine,” Mr. Zelenskyy said during a series of press calls Friday, the Post reported. “This will be a big mistake, because it is impossible to fight against the people, against the president elected by the people of Ukraine.”

Mr. Zelenskyy did not say whether he thought the Kremlin in Moscow was behind the alleged plot, according to Reuters. The Russian TASS news agency said the president claimed the coup was being planned for Dec. 1.

The comments come amid ongoing tensions between Mr. Zelenskyy and Mr. Akhmetov and broader concerns about a buildup of Russian forces near the Ukrainian border. The Kremlin has long provided support and sanctuary to pro-Russian separatists in southern and eastern Ukraine who have been battling the central government since 2014, in a conflict that has already killed more than 13,000 fighters and civilians.

Mr. Zelenskyy said Ukraine is prepared for any scenario, including an invasion involving the separatist forces.

“We are in full control of our borders and ready if there will be an escalation,” Mr. Zelenskyy said.

