WGTS-FM, a nonprofit Christian radio station in the Washington area, won the Marconi Award for “Religious Station of the Year” from the National Association of Broadcasters.

The broadcasting industry trade group also awarded “We Need to Talk,” a podcast aimed at discussing racial reconciliation hosted by the station’s Claude Jennings and Jerry Woods, as “Radio Podcast of the Year.”

The NAB has recognized top stations via the Marconi Awards, named for radio inventor Guglielmo Marconi, since 1989. A panel of broadcasters selects the award recipients.

“During the pandemic, WGTS served as a conduit to bring people together, even if it was virtually. We recognize that God has blessed us, and many stations like ours, to have a platform to encourage people during challenging times. It’s an honor to do that every day,” said WGTS President and General Manager Kevin Krueger.

WGTS broadcasts from studios in Rockville, Maryland. In March, the station bought a transmitter in Ocean City, Md., from which it simulcasts to the Eastern Shore and the Delmarva peninsula.

