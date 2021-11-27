A recent poll found Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama are the leading Democratic candidates for 2024 if President Biden opts out of running for reelection.

The Hill-HarrisX poll had Ms. Harris leading a handful of Democratic candidates with 13% of support, followed by Mrs. Obama who had 10%.

Other candidates listed in the poll include several Democrats who previously ran for president in 2020.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Cory Booker, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and businessman Andrew Yang all received five percent or less support in the poll.

Thirty-six percent of respondents noted they were unsure of their preference, while 13% said they would choose a candidate not listed in the poll.

The poll, conducted from Nov. 18 to 19, surveyed 939 registered voters. It had an error margin of +/-3.2%.

Mr. Biden, who would be 82 at the start of his second term, has not yet said whether he intends to run again in 2024.

When he took office in January, Mr. Biden became the oldest person in U.S. history to assume the presidency, a record last held by Ronald Reagan, who entered the White House in January 1981 just a few weeks shy of turning 70 years old.

