Rep. Adam Kinzinger dubbed Rep. Lauren Boebert as “trash,” after she made anti-Muslim comments about a Democratic colleague.

Mr. Kinzinger, Illinois Republican, commented on a video showing Mrs. Boebert talking about an exchange with a Capitol Hill police officer in which she joked about Rep. Ilhan Omar being part of the “Jihad squad.”

“Boebert is TRASH,” Mr. Kinzinger tweeted Friday.

Mr. Kinzinger also retweeted Marina Zimmerman, a primary challenger to Mrs. Boebert, in her tweet asking for donors to help her “take out the trash.”

Mrs. Boebert apologized for her comments about Ms. Omar, in which she also joked about being safe since her colleague wasn’t wearing a backpack.

Ms. Omar is one of just two Muslim women serving in Congress, alongside Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

“I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar. I have reached out to her office to speak with her directly. There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction,” Mrs. Boebert said.

Ms. Omar called for disciplinary action to be taken against Mrs. Boebert over her comments.

“Saying I am a suicide bomber is no laughing matter,” Ms. Omar tweeted. “[Kevin McCarthy] and [Nancy Pelosi] need to take appropriate action, normalizing this bigotry not only endangers my life but the lives of all Muslims. Anti-Muslim bigotry has no place in Congress.”

