Wisconsin Sens. Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin issued a joint statement asking outside groups not to politicize the parade attack in Waukesha.

The Republican and Democrat encouraged people to allow the community to heal and leave local officials to complete their investigation into the attack that killed six people, including an 8-year-old boy.

“It has come to our attention that outside individuals or groups may attempt to exploit the tragedy that occurred last Sunday in Waukesha for their own political purposes,” the statement read. “As the U.S. Senators representing Wisconsin, one from each political party, we are asking anyone considering such action to cease and desist.”

The statement comes less than a week after an SUV sped into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, about a half-hour outside of Milwaukee, last Sunday.

More than 60 people were injured, including 18 children.

The suspect in the incident was identified as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks of Milwaukee, who is facing murder charges.

Mr. Brooks, who has a criminal history of domestic violence, was out on bail for two separate violent allegations.

One of the allegations included being accused of running over a woman with his car less than three weeks before the Christmas parade incident.

The five adults who died in the attack were identified as 52-year-old James Coolidge, Tamara Durand, 52, Wilhelm Hospel, 82, Leanna Owens, 71 and Virginia Sorenson, 79.

