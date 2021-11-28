Actor Matthew McConaughey announced Sunday that he will not run for Texas governor next year.

In a video posted to Twitter, Mr. McConaughey says he still is called to service but said without elaborating that running for governor is just not the best form of service for him to do.

Political leadership is “a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I am choosing not to take at this moment,” he said.

He said in the three-minute video he had learned “a lot” about politics in the past months while pondering the run, little of it good.

“Our politics needs new purpose … we have divides that need healing,” he said. “We need more trust in our lives … shining a light on our shared values.”

Mr. McConaughey had done well in polls for next year’s governor’s race, though much of that is the inevitable result of his name recognition.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to seek a second term and the Democrats hoping to become his challenger are led by former Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.