Kyle Rittenhouse said in an interview last week that he’d been admitted to Arizona State University and hoped to study nursing there. Progressives on campus quickly went ballistic.

Four progressive groups — Students for Socialism, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and MECHA de ASU — have sent a letter to the Tempe, Arizona, university demanding that Mr. Rittenhouse be expelled.

Students for Socialism scheduled a gathering Wednesday to “rally against racist murderer Kyle Rittenhouse being permitted on our campus.”

MECHA de ASU is the group known for filming itself accosting Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in a bathroom.

“Join us to demand from ASU that those demands be met to protect students from a violent blood-thirsty murderer,” reads a statement posted to the Facebook account of Students for Justice in Palestine.

The statement came with a list of demands, including:

“Withdraw Kyle Rittenhouse from ASU”;

“Release a statement against White Supremacy & racist murderer Kyle Rittenhouse”;

“Reaffirm support for the multicultural center on campus as a space safe from White Supremacy”;

“Redirect funding from the ASU PD to support the multicultural center and establishment of a care center on campus.”

The groups say that the very presence of Mr. Rittenhouse, who reportedly is currently taking classes online, is a threat to them.

“We as the ASU community do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all,” a Students for Socialism spokesperson told Fox News. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible.”

Mr. Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges earlier this month for shooting three White people, two of them fatally, during the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020. The jury accepted his claims, backed up by video evidence and some of the testimony of one of his victims, that he was defending himself.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.