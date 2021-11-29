President Biden abruptly canceled his remarks on how he is tackling supply chain bottlenecks, nixing the presentation just minutes before the scheduled event on Monday.

The White House said he would instead speak to the nation on Wednesday about how his administration will “strengthen the nation’s supply chains, lower everyday costs for families, and ensure that shelves are well-stocked this holiday season.”

The president’s speech was scheduled to take place Monday after his meeting at the White House with the CEOs of several major retailers.

A White House official said the president wanted to ensure he spent ample time with the business leaders who traveled to the White House.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.