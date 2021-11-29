D.C. officials announced Monday that they will add safety measures around school zones during times of high foot traffic starting this week.

The Metropolitan Police Department is assigning seven officers to focus on traffic enforcement around schools in each police district. They will cover the zones three hours before school starts, two hours during school times and three hours after students are dismissed, police Chief Robert J. Contee III said.

“We have heard from parents about concerns in school areas regarding reckless motorists while young children are traveling to and from school,” Chief Contee said. “We have heard from the community, and they want to see our streets safer for all of us who use D.C. roadways.”

Officers will focus on pedestrian and stop-sign violations, speeding and distracted driving in school zones. School resource officers will hand out traffic safety information to roadway users in school areas.

Two children, a 5-year-old and a 4-year-old, died in traffic crashes this year, Chief Contee said. In October, two children and their father were hit by a car in Southeast D.C. In September, a 5-year-old girl was fatally hit by a van while riding her bike in Northeast, according to media reports.

