The apparent victory of leftist challenger Xiomara Castro in Sunday’s presidential election in Honduras is being warmly welcomed in another capital — Beijing.

Honduras is one of just 15 countries that recognize Taiwan as the official government of China, and Ms. Castro said during the campaign she would move to end the relationship with the island democracy that China insists is part of its sovereign territory.

If she carries through on her promise, Honduras would join other Central American countries in shifting recognition to Beijing in recent years, following countries such as Costa Rica, El Salvador, Panama and the Dominican Republic.

The shift also would be a blow to the Biden administration, which made it clear in a recent visit by Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols that Washington is uneasy with inroads made by China in the region and urged the Honduran government to stick with Taiwan.

“We’ve been quite clear with all the key actors in Honduras why we think the Honduras-Taiwan relationship is so important,” a State Department official told reporters in a background telephone briefing just last week, according to the Reuters news agency. “We’d like to see that continue. We’ve said that to both of the leading candidates directly.”

It was not immediately clear when or whether the new president might make the diplomatic shift.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin declined Monday at a briefing to address the Honduran results directly, telling reporters only that “the attempt to create the false impression of ‘two Chinas’ or ‘one China, one Taiwan‘ leads nowhere.”

“We are ready to grow friendly and cooperative relations with all countries on the basis of upholding the one-China principle,” he added.

But China’s state-controlled nationalist press was far less restrained, hailing the result a major setback for Taiwan and the United States.

The Global Times news website called Ms. Castro’s clear win over conservative Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura of the ruling National Party a “heavy blow” to Taiwanese “secessionists.”

The website ran an opinion piece Monday by Pan Deng, executive director of the Latin American and Caribbean Region Law Center of China University of Political Science and Law, predicting other countries in the region that recognize Taiwan — including Nicaragua, Haiti and Guatemala — may soon follow suit and shift to Beijing in light of Sunday’s result.

“For those countries which are serving as U.S. pawns in provoking China over the Taiwan question, they should make a serious reflection over which side of history they should take and learn something from Honduras,” the scholar wrote.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said Taipei was taking a wait-and-see approach as the Honduran election returns came in, but expressed confidence the bilateral diplomatic relationship would survive.

While the ministry is closely following the vote tally, “there won’t likely be any problems,” Mr. Wu told the Taipei Times.

• David R. Sands can be reached at dsands@washingtontimes.com.