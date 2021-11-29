A federal judge in Missouri on Monday temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 states.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp granted a preliminary injunction barring the administration from enforcing the mandate while litigation continues in the case filed by a coalition of 10 state attorneys general.

Mr. Schelp, a Trump-appointee, ruled that the administration did not have the authority to issue the mandate requiring health care workers employed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to be vaccinated by Jan. 4.

“Congress did not clearly authorize CMS to enact this politically and economically vast, federalism-altering, and boundary-pushing mandate, which Supreme Court precedent requires,” Judge Schelp wrote.

The mandate is paused in Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican, applauded the ruling in a statement on Monday.

“This is a huge victory for healthcare workers in Missouri and across the country, including rural hospitals who were facing near certain collapse due to this mandate,” Mr. Schmitt said.

