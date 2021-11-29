On the first day of Christmas, the Bidens gave to thee a gas pump without the highway robbery.

This year’s holiday decorations, unveiled Monday, feature the traditional gingerbread White House in the State Dining Room, nestled amid a confectionery street scene of businesses that have helped keep America running through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a prominent spot next to the White House is a miniature gas station with two tiny pumps, no prices visible. Nearby is a grocery store, another reminder of record inflation.

The sight prompted comments on social media at a time when Americans are paying 60% more for gas than they did a year ago.

“What’s the per gallon price at the mini gas station?” quipped former Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh on Twitter.

Matt Whitlock, a former spokesman for Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, tweeted of the display: “Feels like a subtle troll from the White House to include a gas station and grocery store in their Christmas decorations.”

The office of first lady Jill Biden said this year’s gingerbread display is “inspired by our gratitude and admiration for our nation’s frontline workers who kept our country running through the global pandemic, often at great risk to themselves and their families.”

“The display includes eight detailed replicas of community buildings representing front-line workers,” the White House said.

The White House pastry team used 55 sheets of baked gingerbread, 120 pounds of pastillage, 35 pounds of chocolate, and 25 pounds of royal icing to build the display.

Christmas trees in the State Dining Room feature ornaments with photographs of first families past and present, including the Trumps and the Obamas.

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.