PHOENIX — A Scottsdale man accused of killing his wife and two young children and then setting their house on fire in April 2001 has been removed from the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List.

The FBI Phoenix Field Office said Wednesday that Robert William Fisher no longer fits established criteria for continued inclusion on the list.

“Because the extensive publicity Fisher’s case received during its nearly 20 years on the list has not resulted in his successful location and/or capture, the case no longer fulfills that requirement,” the FBI said in a statement.

The agency said there have been no confirmed sightings of Fisher since his initial disappearance.

Authorities believe Fisher slit the throats of his wife and children while they were sleeping.

Evidence later showed a natural gas line was cut and an accelerant was spread throughout the house and over the three bodies, leading to the house explosion.

If he’s still alive, Fisher would be nearly 60 years old.

Fisher was added to the FBI’s list in June 2002. He is the 11th person since 1950 to be removed from the Ten Most Wanted Fugitive list prior to apprehension, death or the dismissal of charges.

