President Biden announced a new wave of judicial nominees on Wednesday, days after the Senate confirmed one of his nominees to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit, flipping the federal appeals court to a majority of Democratic-appointed judges.

The nine nominees announced Wednesday bring Mr. Biden’s total number of judicial selections to 62.

The White House touted that three of the nominees are Latina and one is Black, as Mr. Biden promised to make the federal judiciary more diverse.



“President Biden has spent decades committed to strengthening the federal bench, which is why he continues to move rapidly to fill judicial vacancies,” the White House said in its announcement.

Judge Leonard Stark, who is a federal district court judge in Delaware, was nominated to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

The other eight nominations are for U.S. District Court judgeships: Georgette Castner for the District of New Jersey, Jacqueline Corley for the Northern District of California, Ruth Bermudez Montenegro for the Southern District of California, Evelyn Padin for the District of New Jersey, Julie Rubin for the District of Maryland, Cristina Silva for the District of Nevada, Trina Thompson for the Northern District of California and Anne Rachel Traum for the District of Nevada.



The announcement comes after Mr. Biden had two circuit court judges confirmed earlier this week, one for the 2nd Circuit who made history as the first openly lesbian judge to sit on a federal appeals court.

Mr. Biden has had nine circuit court judges and 19 district court judges confirmed since taking office in January.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.