The House slapped Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene with $48,000 in fines for more than 20 violations of the mask mandate in the chamber.

The Georgia Republican was first fined $500 for her first offense in May, but the fine grew to $2,500 for each subsequent violation.

The cost of the total fees was found in a House Sergeant of Arms letter, which was first reported by CNN.

Mrs. Greene previously joined in a lawsuit with Rep. Thomas Massie, Kentucky Republican, and Rep. Ralph Norman, South Carolina Republican, to fight the first fine.

The appeal, however, was unsuccessful.

Mrs. Greene often is seen on the House floor not wearing a mask, despite COVID-19 rules requiring lawmakers to wear one in the lower chamber.

The Washington Times previously witnessed Mrs. Greene being questioned by a staffer on the House floor about why she didn’t have a mask on.

“I never wear one,” she said, asking why she needed one if masking was not required in the Senate.

The fees will come out of Mrs. Greene’s annual congressional salary of $175,000.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.