Will the Mets and the Yankees have to leave New York City, now that voters have apparently rejected two ballot measures that progressives in the state said were needed to improve voting rights?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell brought up the prospect Wednesday while taking a swipe at Major League Baseball’s decision earlier this year to move the All-Star Game from Atlanta after Georgia passed a new election law that critics claimed would restrict minority voting.

Mr. McConnell noted that, with about half of New York precincts reporting, Proposal 3, which would allow people to register to vote on Election Day, had received only 37% of the vote. Proposal 4, which would allow all voters to cast ballots by mail, was receiving only 40% of the vote.

“Where will the Mets and Yankees end up?” Mr. McConnell said on the Senate floor. “Surely MLB can’t let them stay in New York after this.”

Mr. McConnell’s tongue-in-cheek comments came shortly before Senate Republicans blocked a vote on a proposal by Democrats to allow the Justice Department to undo state voting laws, including Georgia’s changes if they are deemed to violate civil rights.

Only Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Alaska Republican, joined 49 Democrats in backing a procedural motion to allow the bill to be debated, far short of the 60 votes needed for it to proceed.

