The Republican National Committee on Tuesday predicted an approaching “red wave” of political victories after Glenn Youngkin took the lead in Virginia’s gubernatorial election.

The RNC posted a video of Vice President Kamala Harris saying during a campaign visit in Virginia for Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe, “What happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on.”

Kamala Harris, four days ago: “What happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on.” pic.twitter.com/kjwaBYOiJb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 3, 2021

Mr. McAuliffe, former governor of Virginia, was trailing Mr. Youngkin with about 94% of the precincts reporting. The Republican, who ran on kitchen table issues, was on the verge of an upset win with 51% of the vote to Mr. McAuliffe’s 48%.

“Virginians just sent a resounding message rebuking Joe Biden, Terry McAuliffe, and the Democrats’ swampy socialist agenda,” RNC spokesman Tommy Pigott said. “Instead, they chose leaders who will empower parents, keep our communities safe by backing the Blue, and create jobs by electing Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears, and Jason Miyares as governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general.”

The votes were still being counted.

Still, the RNC sees a victory in Virginia as a harbinger of things to come and a roadmap for a GOP comeback in upcoming elections.

The NRCC is currently targeting two Democratic House seats in Virginia, Reps. Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger. Both were elected in 2018 during the Democrats’ “blue wave,” when their party took the House majority from the GOP and Donald Trump was in the White House.

